Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) On Track For January Launch Of Enterprise Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, today announced that it is on track to launch its Sekur Enterprise suite of privacy communications solutions starting mid-January 2024. Several customers are waiting for Sekur Enterprise in Latin America, the USA and the Middle East Gulf countries.“We are excited to launch our anticipated Sekur Enterprise solutions globally,” said Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data.“The first phase has already been launched with our SekurRelay feature for all SekurMail Enterprise accounts, the second phase will launch mid-January with expanded features for SekurMessenger, and the last phases will be launched by mid-March with the rest of the privacy and security features our enterprise clients are expecting. Sekur Enterprise is important, as it answers the demands of our existing clients and will propel the company to a new level by being able to offer our solutions to all enterprise level clients worldwide. Additionally, it will increase the average revenue per user ('ARPU') by up to 280% to a bundled amount value of US$47/month from a bundled value of US$17/month. Additional features such as SekurVoice and video solutions will increase ARPU even more. We are happy to be able to provide these new enterprise solutions to all our existing and new customers worldwide, as we can offer the only Swiss-hosted, proprietary, private and secure communications platform that does not rely on big tech infrastructure, open-source coding or data mining, therefore reducing exponentially the risk of cyber penetration. Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, and as we are not connected to any big tech platform, we offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications, without any data mining, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland.”

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools.

The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

