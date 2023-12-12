Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) , a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry, today announced that it has selected

MedCana's current portfolio includes five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production, as well a software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations and an irrigation and greenhouse technology company. The company's focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America, initially in Colombia, and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities and hospitals around the world.

5,000+ key syndication outlets ,

various newsletters ,

social media channels , wire services via

InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools.

To view the full article, visit



About Software Effective Solutions Corp.

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. Currently, MedCana has five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production and one software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations. The recent acquisition of an irrigation and greenhouse technology company has rounded out MedCana's portfolio of companies. MedCana's initial focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America with an initial focus in Colombia and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities and hospitals throughout the world. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SFWJ are available in the company's newsroom at



