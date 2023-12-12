420 With CNW - Rescheduling Cannabis Would Free Some Marijuana Companies From Section 280E

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services
recommended
that cannabis be moved to Schedule III of the
Controlled Substances Act.
This recommendation is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). In the event that marijuana is reclassified, cannabis companies will no longer be affected by Section 280E of the IRS code.
Section 280E specifically forbids any business linked to the trafficking of substances classified under Schedule I or II from deducting business expenses from...
Read More>>
About CNW420
CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
...
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN12122023000224011066ID1107584333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.