Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Continues Expansion With Two New Purchase Orders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced two new expansion sales from a Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”) and a Texas university.

The announcement reads,“Transportation Solutions & Lighting, Inc., – Safety and Security Division – National Safety Systems ('NSS/TS&L') placed an inventory replenishment order for nine new K1 Blue Light Towers in anticipation of further growth and demand for Knightscope's emergency communication systems that improve school safety. These devices allow for greater coverage, improved access and better cost control in maintaining campus safety...

“An advocacy group in Central Texas dedicated to fighting for the safety of students and stakeholders around a popular university campus and surrounding student neighborhoods believes that standardized lighting and emergency call boxes needed to be implemented where most students reside. With a number of Knightscope K1 Call Boxes already in place, the client chose to protect their investment by adding a full-service maintenance contract and the Knightscope Emergency Management System ('KEMS') platform to ensure long-term access and dependability.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at .

