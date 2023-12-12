Miningnewsbreaks Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) Announces Sc, Co, REE Mineralization At New Buriti Target

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, has announced the discovery of a new mineralized zone named Buriti, showcasing mineralization of scandium (“Sc”), cobalt (“Co”) and rare earth elements (“REE”) in reverse circulation (“RC”) hole PCH-RC-116. According to the announcement, the Buriti Target was found through exploratory RC and auger drilling conducted as part of the company's 2023 drill program. The discovery opens the potential of a promising new target zone for exploration and development, said company officials, who observed that it is the first time that Appia has intersected significant continuous levels of scandium oxide (“Sc2O3”), cobalt oxide (“CoO”) and rare earth oxides (“REO'”) mineralization in the same RC drill hole. The Buriti Target is hosted within mafic and ultramafic rock formations related to the tertiary-age regional alkaline complex; the new target is predominantly underlain by gabbro, diorite and pyroxenite. The company observed that the high-grade intervals identified within the weathering profile, specifically in the saprolite layer, represent a supergene concentration of scandium and cobalt together with REEs within the mafic rocks.“These are valuable elements, identifying a mineralized zone with this range of grades that remains open at depth introduces a new layer of potential value to our PCH project,” said Appia Rare Earths & Uraniumpresident Stephen Burega in the press release.“Appia will be conducting a thorough investigation into the extent of this significant discovery, and analytical results for the 46 pending RC and auger drill holes from this mineralized zone will be reported once received. Metallurgical testing is planned to confirm the economic potential of the Buriti Target.”

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade, critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp project in Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project, which is 17,551.07 hectares in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil. For more information about the company, please visit

