(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FE Battery Metals (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) , a publicly traded Canadian mineral exploration company, has received assay results from a large soil geochemistry program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. According to the announcement, the sampling program ran from August 2023 to October 2023 and was designed to identify new lithium exploration targets outside of the main Augustus prospect yet still within the company's sizeable claim holdings in this active region. The program included 995 samples collected from sampling on six select areas, or grids, located south of the main known mineralization. Anomalous lithium values returned from three of the grids show significant potential for new lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatite target areas for further exploration.

About FE Battery Metals Corp.

FE Battery Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring mineral properties in the battery metal sector. The company's goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects with a primary focus on lithium. The company's strategy is to acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration; source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development; and create shareholder value through exploration success. For more information about the company, please visit

.

