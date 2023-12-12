Egypt Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement vehemently condemning the recent terrorist attack in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which resulted in casualties and injuries.

Expressing deep condolences and solidarity, the Egyptian government and its people extend their heartfelt sympathies to the Pakistani government, its citizens, and the bereaved families, wishing a swift recovery for the wounded.

Reaffirming its unwavering stance against violence and terrorism, Egypt calls upon all nations to eradicate the financing of terrorism and deny safe havens to terrorist groups, emphasizing its support for Pakistan in these challenging times.

The assault, which claimed the lives of at least 14 soldiers, occurred at a military installation in Dera Ismail Khan, near the Afghan border. A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the facility's entrance, followed by an intense firefight with security forces.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan Jihad Movement, an emergent militant group linked to the Pakistani Taliban.

Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwar Al-Haq Kakar, has denounced the attack and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to combating terrorism and extremism. He asserts that such attacks will not undermine the resolve of Pakistan's security forces.

The incident marks a concerning uptick in terrorism-related activities within the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where over 470 security personnel and civilians have been killed.