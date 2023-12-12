Mx Million Metaverse DAO (MXMDAO), A RWA Integration Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Mx Million Metaverse DAO (MXMDAO) on December 13, 2023, for all BitMart users. The MXMDAO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:00 AM (UTC).







What is Mx Million Metaverse DAO (MXMDAO)?

Mx Million Metaverse DAO is an innovative venture, pioneering the integration of real-world assets (RWA) with the versatility of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the strength of cryptocurrency. This groundbreaking initiative is set to redefine ownership concepts in the digital age, merging tangible assets with the dynamic capabilities of the metaverse. It's a forward-thinking platform that aims to bridge realities, fostering wealth creation and management in the virtual realm.

Why Mx Million Metaverse DAO (MXMDAO)?

Mx Million Metaverse DAO stands out for its unique capability to connect the physical and digital worlds. By allowing real-world assets to be linked with NFTs, the platform offers a revolutionary way to interact with, manage, and benefit from digital assets. This approach not only aligns with the evolving landscape of virtual reality and blockchain technology but also caters to the growing desire of individuals to engage with digital ecosystems in a meaningful and empowering way.

About Mx Million Metaverse DAO (MXMDAO)

Total Supply: 10,000,000 MXMDAO

Token Type: POLYGON

Mx Million Metaverse DAO is not just a concept but a reality, featuring an array of distinctive features that bring unparalleled value to the metaverse. These include the world's first fusion of RWA with NFTs, a core emphasis on virtual farming, and an extensive virtual city within the metaverse. Additionally, it offers Play2Earn games, seamless integration with other metaverse projects, an innovative“Proof of Stock” model, and a 3D billboard advertising system. At the heart of its governance is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model, alongside a vibrant NFT marketplace where diverse assets can be traded.

