Hypex (HYPEX), A Decentralized Social Media Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut HypeX (HYPEX) on December 13, 2023, for all BitMart users. The HYPEX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 08:00 AM (UTC).







What is HypeX (HYPEX)?

HypeX, at the core of Hyprr, is a decentralized social media and community management platform redefining the relationship between brands, influencers, and users in the digital realm. This innovative platform empowers creators to publish and monetize their content independently while giving users complete control over their online identities and data. HypeX is dedicated to creating an equitable digital ecosystem where the value of users' personal data is recognized and rewarded, placing the monetary benefits of data sharing back into the hands of the data owners.

Why HypeX (HYPEX)?

HypeX stands out in the digital space for its commitment to reshaping community engagement and monetization. It allows users to maintain control over their data and enables creators to monetize their content independently. The platform offers unique features like lower fees for creators, a share of ad revenue for users, and enhanced interaction between fans and their favorite creators. HypeX is designed to provide privacy as standard, quick monetization tools for creators, and a closer connection for fans, setting a new precedent in the digital content and community management sphere.

Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 HYPEX

Token Type: POLYGON

HypeX integrates short and long-form content, community management, and monetization in a single platform. This one-stop solution for creators eliminates the hassle of managing multiple platforms and offers unique monetization avenues like live streams, exclusive content, and tips. For advertisers, HypeX presents an 'opt-in' platform with a unique Cost Per Lead (CPL) model, ensuring users have complete control over their data. The platform fosters a fair and ethical approach to data, valuing content, and empowering user experience.

To learn more about HypeX (HYPEX), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

