Qatar Attends WHO Meeting On Healthy Ageing And Long-Term Care

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the annual meeting of the Clinical Consortium on Healthy Ageing and the Global Network on Long-Term Care by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, from December 5 to 8.

Dr Hanadi al-Hamad, deputy chief for Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation and Geriatrics Care at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and head of WHO Collaborating Centre for Healthy Ageing and Dementia represented Qatar in this meeting. The meeting was attended by healthcare leaders and representatives from various countries worldwide. Dr al-Hamad shared her insights into the implementation of WHO's model of care for enhancing elderly care, The Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE).

Dr al-Hamad highlighted Qatar's commitment to international collaboration and advancement in healthcare strategies, and focused her participation on healthcare services provided to the elderly in Qatar.

Qatar has become a pioneer in the implementation of ICOPE in the Middle East under the leadership of Dr al-Hamad, owing to the collaboration between HMC's Geriatrics and Long-Term Care Department, Primary Health Care Corporation's health centres, and HMC's Information and Communication Technology Department.

During the meeting, Dr al-Hamad highlighted the collaborative efforts to implement the ICOPE programme for the elderly in the country which led to the establishment of the first Integrated Care for Older People Clinic on May 8 2023 at Al Wajba Health Centre.

