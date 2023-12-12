MAC Gives Back For World AIDS Day Global Volunteer Initiative

(MENAFN- 3BL) Each year in early December, M·A·C Cosmetics corporate employees step away from their computers, and M·A·C Artists put down their makeup brushes, to give back to nonprofit organizations in honour of World AIDS Day (December 1st).

This year was the 15th year of the brand's annual World AIDS Day Global Volunteer Initiative, where M·A·C employees around the world dedicate their time to volunteer with local VIVA GLAM grantee organizations. In New York City, M·A·C employees volunteered with the nonprofit God's Love We Deliver , the only nonprofit organization in NYC that provides medically tailored meals and nutrition education and counseling to New Yorkers living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, Alzheimer's, COPD, and other severe and chronic illnesses. God's Love We Deliver is one of M·A·C VIVA GLAM's heritage grantees, meaning that M·A·C has been partnering with and donating to the nonprofit since VIVA GLAM was founded nearly 30 years ago.

This year, over 100 M·A·C Global and M·A·C North America employees volunteered their time in the kitchen at God's Love, preparing and packing thousands of nutritious meals for New Yorkers who because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves.

Since 1994, M∙A∙C has raised over $520 million dollars through the sale of VIVA GLAM lipsticks to support healthy futures and equal rights for all. Learn more about how M·A·C gives back 100% at M·A·C Cosmetics | VIVA GLAM (maccosmetics)