Principal® Named A Best Place To Work In Money Management By Pensions & Investments For Twelfth Consecutive Year

DES MOINES, Iowa, December 12, 2023 /3BL/ -- Principal Asset ManagementSM , the global investments business for Principal Financial Group® , announced today it has been named a Best Place to Work in Money Management among the largest employers by Pensions & Investments. This is the 12th consecutive year Principal has been recognized as a best place to work, earning the recognition every year since the inception of the program.

“We're honored to be recognized on the list of Best Places to Work in Money Management for a twelfth consecutive year, highlighting our commitment to the employee experience,” said Pat Halter, president, Principal Asset Management.“Workplace expectations are continually evolving, and our consistent recognition is a testament to the work of our employees and leaders to create a positive culture. Without it, we would not be able to deliver results on behalf of our clients.”

With approximately $506.9 billion in total assets under management1, Principal Asset Management is the 27th largest manager of institutional assets3 in the world of those profiled by Pensions & Investments.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

About Principal Asset Management SM

With public and private market capabilities across all asset classes, Principal Asset Management and its investment specialists look at asset management through a different lens, creating solutions to help deliver client investment objectives. By applying local insights with global perspectives, Principal Asset Management identifies distinct and compelling investment opportunities for more than 1,100 institutional clients in over 80 markets Asset Management is the global investment solutions business for Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG), managing $506.9 billion in assets1 and recognized as a“Best Places to Work in Money Management”2 for 12 consecutive years.

1As of September 30, 2023

2Pensions & Investments,“The Best Places to Work in Money Management”, December 12, 2023

3“Largest Money Managers,” Pensions & Investments (June 2023). 27th out of 444 managers profiled. Assets as of December 31, 2022.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at

