Govt To Guard Critical Minerals From Monopolies


12/12/2023 11:00:48 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Union mines ministry aims to prevent bidders cornering strategic mineral blocks and discourage non-serious players in the auctions beginning next month, a draft of the mining rules showed.

