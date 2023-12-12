               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mint Primer: Why Home-Buying Could Become More Affordable Next Year


12/12/2023 11:00:48 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Affordability to buy homes dipped in 2022 and 2023 after interest rates went up and property prices too shot up in some cities. However, market watchers believe that affordability may improve next year. Why is this so? Mint explores:

MENAFN12122023007365015876ID1107584253

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search