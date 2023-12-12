Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Filmmaker Agnès Varda Today Here's All You Need To Know About This Revolutionary Woman

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle pays tribute to filmmaker Agnès Varda today through an illustration dedicated to her lifetime achievement for her exceptional work. The European Film Academy presented her with an honorary Lifetime Achievement Award for her work on this day in 2014 LifeAgnès Varda was born in Brussels on May 30 in1928 and was given the name, Arlette. When she was 12 years old her family moved to France' Sète. Varda studied art history and photography. Following her studies, she began her career journey by taking pictures for magazines and the Théâtre National Populaire read: Google Doodle celebrates Germany's 'unique' bread culture. Here's what you should knowCareerVarda ventured to make cinematic works by drawing inspiration from her photos. Her first film was one such attempt, released in 1955 and titled 'La Pointe Courte.' The film balanced fiction with documentary-style discussions continued to make films as a self-taught director. She had not studied filmmaking and hence exercised liberty from industry standards. This freedom permitted her to break norms and helped usher in the French New Wave. Her commitment to breaking norms and bringing in new experiments marked her as the only female New Wave filmmaker. The New Wave movement rejected traditional filmmaking conventions in favour of experimentation read: Fortnite maker Epic Games wins antitrust battle against Google. Here's what you should knowWorkVarda directed over 40 films including shorts, features, and documentaries about the complexities of humans throughout her career. Some of her most remarkable works include Cleo from 5 to 7, Vagabond, and The Gleaners and I.She was a feminist and featured women's stories in many films. Varda advocated for women's choice in the 1977 movie L'une chante, l'autre pas, which she describes as a“feminist musical.” She advocated for women's rights and signed the Manifesto of the 343 with other Frenchwomen. This manifesto declared publicly that these women had abortions in the past and further pushed policymakers to legalise them read: Google Messages could soon bring WhatsApp like message editing feature. Here's what we know so farVarda's creative endeavours in new formats included video installations in 2003. Her immersive art installations have been displayed worldwide in cities such as Ghent, New York, Beijing, and Paris read: Alphabet loses antitrust fight with Epic Games over Google PlayAccolodesVarda was honoured with several awards including a Lumières Award and an Oscar nomination for Visages Villages (Faces Places), a César Award for Les Plages d'Agnès (The Beaches of Agnés), a Golden Lion for Sans toit ni loi (Vagabond), an Honorary Oscar for her lifetime achievements in cinema and many more read: Virat Kohli bags a record off-field. Google says he is the most...Agnès Varda sought her path by self-producing her films and embodied the true spirit of artistic independence and creative resilience.

MENAFN12122023007365015876ID1107584250