Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Rajinikanth On His 73Rd Birthday, 'Just One Of Many Rajini Fans'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, well known by his stage name Rajinikanth, turned 73 on December 12. Fans and industry colleagues have been sending Rajinikanth sincere birthday greetings via various social media sites. Shah Rukh Khan also chimed in to wish the legendary actor a happy birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (previously Twitter) account to release a still from his film Chennai Express in which he can be seen thanking a life-sized portrait of Rajinikanth.

The birthday wish

During the release of Rajinikanth's Jailer, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan on X if he would see it. Everyone was moved by the actor's response. "Of course I love Rajni sir....Maassss!!" he wrote. He had appeared on the Jawan set and blessed us as well. #Jawan."

Professional front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to release his third film of the year, 'Dunki'. King Khan paid a visit to Maa Vaishno Devi's temple just days before the film's premiere. In the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, he was observed at the hallowed shrine. In a video that went viral on social media, SRK was seen hiding his identity behind a set of dark spectacles and a black hooded jacket.