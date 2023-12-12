Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Takes Over Yesterday's Episode As Makers Organise Special Stand-Up Show

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17 has the viewers on the edge of their seats right now, with each day bringing more drama and emotional upheaval. The previous episode was rather dismal, with multiple conflicts taking place, but yesterday's episode promises to be quite the contrary. Yesterday's episode was all about having fun when contestant Munawar Faruqui, who is a well-known stand-up comedian, appeared doing what he does best. Bigg Boss had organised a special stand-up show for the housemates where Munawar was seen roasting them.

The housemates are given two choices, either purchase luxury rations worth Rs 5000 or attend Munawar's concert, and it appears that the comic has persuaded everyone to watch him live. Only Aishwarya, Aoora, and Anurag chose luxury items.



The stand-up

Mannara Chopra begins by introducing the show and then Munawar takes over. He stars by questioning Vicky Jain about whether he keeps his phone on ringtone or vibration. He response by saying 'ringtone', to which Munawar says then why do you keep asking your wife Ankita to change her tune? He takes a dig at all the contestants in the room and all the housemates take the roast very sportingly.



The video

Bigg Boss 17

After the elimination of Sana Raees, the house is now down to 14 contestants: Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan,

Rinku Dhawan, Samarth Jurel, and new wild card Aoora.