Kerala: Rush At Sabarimala Eases After 5 Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: The rush in Sabarimala finally eased after five days of misery. The situation has started to return to normal. Meanwhile, pilgrims continue to face difficulties in boarding KSRTC's service from Nilakkal to Pampa. The bus service has also returned to normal as the traffic jam has eased. The traffic came under control when the police intervened more efficiently to control the traffic.



At the same time, the High Court will re-hear the case regarding crowd control at Sabarimala today. The objective is to evaluate the current situation and the systems adopted by the government. The High Court will also settle the details regarding parking at Nilakkal. The Pathanamthitta RTO will submit a report to the High Court regarding how many vehicles can be parked at the same time.

The government will announce the new measures taken to control traffic. The Travancore Devaswom Board will also inform the court of the new arrangements made in Sannidhanam. The Kerala High Court directed the authorities to provide adequate support to pilgrims on Tuesday. The bench of Justices Anil Narendran and G. Girish said that more facilities should be arranged for pilgrims, including children.