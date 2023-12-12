Sudden Surge In Dengue Cases In Bengaluru; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru has witnessed a drastic increase in Dengue cases, with over 1400 reported in just a month. This spike is attributed to the recent weather fluctuations – cloudy skies, heavy rains, and periodic sunny spells – creating an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Between November 1 and December 8, a staggering 7,642 individuals in the city underwent Dengue testing. Shockingly, out of these, 1,468 cases were confirmed positive for Dengue fever. The positivity rate for Dengue has notably risen across various zones including RR Nagar, the western and southern zones, and the eastern part of the city. Koramangala ward in the southern zone has unfortunately recorded the highest count with 41 reported Dengue cases.

Authorities have sprung into action by identifying areas with the highest Dengue cases within the BBMP sector and initiating control measures accordingly. Health inspections within a 100-meter radius of Dengue and Chikungunya cases have been conducted. Moreover, hospitalized patients are under constant monitoring while regular fogging operations are underway across the city to eliminate mosquitoes.

To combat the spread, officials are actively advocating awareness. This includes educating citizens about crucial preventive measures such as ensuring rainwater doesn't stagnate near homes, eliminating water accumulation in objects like coconut shells, tires, and flower pots, advocating the use of mosquito nets, and emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean water storage tanks.

The breakdown of Dengue cases by zone is as follows:

- Bommanahalli: 180

- Dasarahalli: 3

- East: 343

- Mahadevapura: 182

- RR Nagar: 149

- South: 299

- West: 168

- Yelahanka: 144

Total: 1,468 cases