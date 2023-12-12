Biopesticides Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 5.66 Billion From 2022 To 2027, The Demand For Organic Products To Drive The Market Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The

global biopesticides market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.66 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.27% during the forecast period.

The demand for organic products is a significant driving factor for the growth of the market.

Organic pesticides are obtained from natural sources. Natural sources include

animals, bacteria, minerals, and plants, whereas synthetic pesticides, on the other hand, are made artificially and contain various chemicals and harmful products. Furthermore,

human consumption of inorganic food products also contributes to the degradation of the environment.

Organic food is produced using reusable resources, which limit the usage of harmful pesticides and chemicals in food products and

is usually observed that organic farming is practiced in small, family-run farms, where the utmost importance is dedicated to the quality of soil and water, ensuring fertile lands even for future generations. Hence, such factors fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopesticides Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

What's New?



Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession



Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Biopesticides Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by

type (bioherbicides, bio fungicides, bioinsecticides, bionematicides, and others), product (natural products, microbial, microbial, and semiochemicals),

and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The market share growth by the

bioherbicide segment

will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. It

is a type of pesticide that is widely used to kill and inhibit the growth of unwanted plants. Some of the main microbial agents used as pathogens in bioherbicides include bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Furthermore, another major driver is the growing focus on the cultivation of eco-friendly weed killers. Additionally,

reduced chemical hazards, ease of residue management, and better quality and nutritional value of crops that are treated with bioherbicides are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of this market segment. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global biopesticides market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global biopesticides market.

North America

is estimated to

account for

30%

of the growth of the global market during

the forecast period. Factors such as the simple registration processes for biopesticides, growing consumer preference for organic products, and rising awareness of the ill effects of synthetic pesticides on human health drive regional market growth. Furthermore, in 2020, the US and Canada constituted the largest biopesticides market in North America. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

- Download a Sample Report

Biopesticides Market

– Market Dynamics

Leading trend driving market growth

Advances in biopesticide development are an emerging trend influencing market growth. To reconstruct the evolution of natural microbial enemies and disrupt the molecular basis for their pathogenicity, molecular-based technologies are used in research.

This is carried out in order

to understand how weeds fight with crops and develop resistance to herbicides and to identify the characteristics of the receptor proteins present in insects for detecting semi-chemicals. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Major challenges hindering the market growth

Lack of awareness of the usage of biopesticides is a key challenge hindering market growth. Since

they help decompose organic matter, control plant diseases, and release nitrogen, soil microbes are used in agriculture. A very

popular microbe is bacteria due to their applicability in various agricultural sectors as biopesticides and biofertilizers.

They

help in enhancing the nutrient transportation process, controlling disease outbreaks, and improving soil health.

Furthermore, growing concerns like yield, food security, organic agriculture, and biopesticides gaining popularity are enhancing the market's growth. But

challenges such as a low adoption rate and lack of awareness limit growth. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027) -

Request a

sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Biopesticides Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biopesticides market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biopesticides market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the biopesticides market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biopesticides market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The organic pesticides market size is expected to increase to USD

4.48 billion from 2021 to 2026,

and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.02%.

The

Global Agricultural Pesticides Market size

is estimated to grow by

USD

25,123.05 million

and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a

CAGR of 4.49%

between 2022 and 2027.



TOC

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio