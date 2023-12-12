Nine Arrested As Sex Racket Busted In UP Hotel

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaunpur, Dec 13 (IANS) Police raided a hotel on Pratapgarh highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district and busted a sex racket.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Mungra Badshahpur SO Triveni Singh raided the Gaurav Hotel and Restaurant situated near Gadiyava village on the highway.

The police nabbed the hotel owner Ashok Patel and eight persons including four men and four women.

The police also recovered 10 mobile phones, five motorcycles and Rs 25,650 from them.

Jaunpur SP Ajay Pal Sharma said that necessary legal action is being taken after registering a case under relevant sections of Immoral Trade Act.

--IANS

amita/ksk