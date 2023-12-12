               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nine Arrested As Sex Racket Busted In UP Hotel


12/12/2023 10:30:15 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaunpur, Dec 13 (IANS) Police raided a hotel on Pratapgarh highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district and busted a sex racket.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Mungra Badshahpur SO Triveni Singh raided the Gaurav Hotel and Restaurant situated near Gadiyava village on the highway.

The police nabbed the hotel owner Ashok Patel and eight persons including four men and four women.

The police also recovered 10 mobile phones, five motorcycles and Rs 25,650 from them.

Jaunpur SP Ajay Pal Sharma said that necessary legal action is being taken after registering a case under relevant sections of Immoral Trade Act.

--IANS

amita/ksk

MENAFN12122023000231011071ID1107584208

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search