(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the food enzymes market was valued at USD 2,034.01 million . From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 725.33 million . The food enzymes market size is estimated to grow by USD 914.04 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.28% according to Technavio.

Vendors : 15+, Including Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc.,

Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, Biocatalysts Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dyadic International Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Maps Enzymes Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos Group NV, Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics, Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd., VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd., among others

Coverage:

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments:

Application (Processed foods, Beverages, Animal feed and poultry, Dairy, and Bakery), Product (Carbohydrates, Protease, Lipase, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The food enzymes market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Global food enzymes market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –



Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Global food enzymes market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –



Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

- The company offers food enzymes that are used for enhancing the quality of the products, food and beverage for consumers and users around the globe.

Amano Enzyme Inc. - The company offers food enzymes that improve functionality, flavor, and many other properties such as the texture of the food. Associated British Foods Plc

- The company offers food enzymes that are used for use in effec­tive mac­er­a­tion of botan­i­cal tis­sue for the effi­cient extrac­tion of active flavors from their bound inac­tive forms.

Global food enzymes market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –





Increasing demand from the beverage industry

Rise in awareness about healthy and nutritional food High demand for food enzymes from the dairy industry

Key

challenges –





Availability of substitutes

Safety regulations for food enzymes High prices affecting product consumption

What are the key data covered in this food enzymes market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food enzymes market

between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the food enzymes market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the food enzymes industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food enzymes market

vendors

