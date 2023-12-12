Lysander Funds Limited Announces Change In Portfolio Manager For Lysander-Triasima All Country Long/Short Equity Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“ Lysander ”) announced today a change in portfolio manager for Lysander-Triasima All Country Long/Short Equity Fund (the“ Fund ”).



Change in Portfolio Manager

Effective on or about January 1, 2024, Lysander-Triasima All Country Long/Short Equity Fund will change its portfolio manager from Triasima Portfolio Management Inc. (“ Triasima ”) to Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. (“ Canso ”). With the change in portfolio manager, the approach and style of portfolio management will change from Triasima's“three pillar approach” of Fundamental Analysis, Quantitative Analysis and Trend Analysis in analyzing financial markets and companies and their securities, to Canso's“bottom up” approach to portfolio construction based on its independent, proprietary research and valuation of individual companies.

Concurrently with the change in portfolio manager, the name of the Fund will change to“Lysander-Canso All Country Long/Short Equity Fund”.

The Fund's investment objectives, management fees and performance fees remain the same.

Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the Fund. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 3037, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.



For further information on Lysander, please visit , email ... or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

Richard Usher-Jones

President

Lysander Funds Limited

Tel. No. 416-640-4275

Fax No. 416-855-6515

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.