UPSRTC Offers Winter Discount In AC Buses

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow , Dec 13 (IANS) Traveling in the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's (UPSRTC) air-conditioned buses will become cheaper by 10 per cent from December 16 to February 2024.

Minister of state for transport (independent charge) Dayashankar Singh said:“With the onset of winter, the fare for AC services is being reduced considering the decreased passenger influx. Special winter discounts have been provided in the form of reduced rent from December 16 to February 28, 2024.”

The fare for AC 3X2 buses will now be Rs 1.47 per km per seat. Similarly, the fare for 2x2 buses will be Rs 1.74, Rs 2.33 for sleeper buses and Rs 2.58 per km per seat for Volvo (high-end) buses.

The minister further said that it had been observed that differently abled individuals did not have reasonable access to newly operated Rajdhani bus services.

He directed officials to ensure travel facilities for differently abled individuals in all such buses.

He emphasised that the fare for capital service buses has now been equated with regular buses, providing transportation facilities for differently abled individuals similar to ordinary buses.

--IANS

amita/ksk