Explore Wonka Filming Locations & Unique Chocolatey Experiences Throughout Britain

One of the filming locations in Wonka in Great Britain

Featuring several iconic British locations as backdrops to bring the playful universe alive, Wonka tells the story of Willy Wonka's early days.

Fans of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory can transport themselves into Britain's version of the enchanting world of Willy Wonka as the film Wonka hits theatres on December 15th.Featuring several iconic British locations as backdrops to bring the playful universe alive, Wonka tells the story of Willy Wonka's early days as an eccentric chocolatier. The uniquely British film is based on the 1964 novel written by British author, Roald Dahl and has a cast of a-list actors such as Timothee Chalamet and British legends including, Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins.Now, travelers who are heading over to Britain can transport themselves into a real-life candy land by visiting Wonka's magical film locations and immersing themselves in these chocolate-themed experiences.Follow Wonka's footsteps and visit the filming locations:Bath, Oxford and Lyme Regis are just a few iconic English façades used as backdrops for the film. Head over to Oxford's Hertford College and the iconic Radcliffe Camera, a working library of the University of Oxford, for a glimpse into the Wonka-verse. Get the inside scoop on a guided tour of the Radcliffe Camera. The nearby Catte Street and Sheldonian Theatre mark other locations in the city used in the film. Explore the theatre alone or join a guided tour to enjoy the best indoor 360-degree panoramic views of the city from the Cupola.Venture down to Bath in the Southwest for a view of the magnificent Parade Gardens, The Colonnade overlooking Pulteney Bridge and the weir below it. Soak in the wacky Wonka atmosphere with a walk along Bath Street, glancing at the many listed buildings while passing one Bath's major attractions, the Thermae Bath Spa. Or head over to Bath Abbey and the floral roundabout Orange Grove in front of it, both featured in the film. To re-create the 1930s era of the film, much of the filming took place at Warner Bros. Studio Leavesden, just outside of London.Other filming locations include the Cobb, a breakwater harbor wall in Lyme Regis, The pub Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, Veralumium Park and Abbey Mill Lane in St Albans, north of London and the Rivoli Ballroom and Eltham Palace in Southeast London. The palace and its gardens are an English Heritage attraction and can be visited all year round.Indulge in Britain's Sweetest Experiences.Charbonnel et Walker – London, EnglandDon't miss London's oldest chocolate shop, the luxurious Charbonnel et Walker, which opened in 1875 and has various locations across the city. However, the original location at Old Bond Street at the Royal Arcade is one not to miss. Guests must sample their famous truffles when visiting, as well as their renowned dark chocolates. This chocolatier was endorsed by a Royal Warrant as one of the few chocolatiers to Her Majesty The Queen. Additional shops are in Canary Wharf, Leeds, and Harrods..Artisan du Chocolat – London, EnglandThis shop creates their own tasty treats from cocoa beans sourced from South America. This chocolatier offers a variety of sweets to choose from ranging from salted caramels to booze-induced truffles and even options for guests on special diets such as sugar-free bars, chocolate made from buffalo milk, and vegan specialties including Colombian dark hot chocolate, a chili dark bar, and chocolate made from oat milk..Dark Sugars – London, EnglandOn a cold day, travelers can make a stop to indulge in a warm cup of hot chocolate at Dark Sugars. Though hot chocolate is what they're most known for, they also specialize in chocolate creations including dark chocolate with popping candy, dark chocolate ganache, and white chocolate nutmeg truffles. The shop's creations are inspired by the owner's home in West Africa as she brings her experience from Ghana to East London. Guests with dietary restrictions can be accommodated here as there is a large vegan menu with dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free, sulphite-free and gluten-free options. Dark Sugars is located on Brick Lane, with a flagship Cacao House and a Dark Sugars ice cream shop in Greenwich..Harrod's Chocolate Hall – London, EnglandAt Harrods, travelers can find an array of chocolate treats ranging from chocolate-covered fruit and nuts plus an array of hand-finished truffles, as well as the signature Harrods Gold Bar, which has been a fan favorite for more than 20 years to taste or take home with them. Opening soon is the in-house The Chocolaterie, where chefs make everything from bonbons and chocolate bars to chocolate-dipped fruit that guests can sample and view the behind-the-scenes work of chocolate-making..Bean to Bar Factory Experience at London Chocolate – London, EnglandEnter a bold new world at London's only Bean to Bar Factory Experience. Delve into the art of chocolate-making as you follow the journey of cocoa beans from their raw form to delectable chocolate bars. During a hands-on guided tour, you'll gain an appreciation for the craftsmanship and flavours that go into creating high-quality chocolate..Dr Choc's Windsor Chocolate Factory – Windsor, EnglandOpposite the remarkable Windsor Castle sits one of the smallest chocolate factories in the world. Using only the finest ingredients, Dr Chocs is known for its wide variety of high-quality chocolates. From classics like milk chocolate and salted caramel to innovative wonders like lavender, there is a flavour for everyone's taste. Book a tasting class to savour all their varieties or learn how to make chocolate yourself..The Chocolate Factory – Manchester, EnglandThe Chocolate Factory Experience in Manchester is a paradise for chocolate lovers. Immerse yourself in a world of cocoa confections as you explore a chocolate factory filled with delicious surprises. From tastings to interactive workshops, this experience offers a hands-on journey into the art of chocolate-making while discovering the secrets behind crafting gourmet chocolates.Cadbury World – Birmingham, EnglandStep into the scrumptious world of chocolate and sweets at Cadbury World in Bournville on the outskirts of Birmingham. Create your very own bespoke chocolate and embark on a journey through the heritage of chocolate-making including interactive exhibits and mouthwatering tastings. Cadbury is also getting ready for a year of celebrations as 2024 marks the 200th anniversary of the opening of the very first Cadbury shop..York's Chocolate Story – York, EnglandLearn about the history of York's chocolate-makers and their indulgent creations during one of their immersive guided tours, exploring three stories full of sweet delights. Discover their best-kept secrets of chocolate making and become a master chocolatier yourself. There is no better way to explore the city's remarkably rich history of chocolate..Mrs. Potts Chocolate House – Bath, EnglandInspired by her mum, Amelia Pott opened the doors of her first Chocolate House in Bath in 2017. Since then, two more stores have opened in Bristol and Cardiff. Join the 2-hour Chocolate Bar Workshop in their Bath branch for the full Mrs. Potts experience. Make and decorate your very own delicious Mrs. Potts chocolate bars, making the perfect souvenir from a trip to Bath..Knoops – Bath, Brighton, Cambridge, Oxford, London, Chester, Manchester, St Albans, RyeOpening his first hot chocolate shop in Rye in 2013, Jens Knoop, the founder of Knoops, developed his love for chocolate during his childhood in rural Germany. Since then, he has perfected his range of chocolate flakes, found other chocolate lovers, and opened several shops all over the country. To celebrate the release of the film, Knoops has created a special Wonka drink – a hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, chocolate-coated popping candy and a chocolate plaque..Fudge Making Experience at Fudge Kitchen – Canterbury, Bath, Windsor, Cambridge, York & EdinburghAttendees can get their hands sticky and learn the art of fudge making with an expert at Fudge Kitchen and find out what makes their fudge stand out from the competition. Indulge in irresponsible amounts of fudge, tasting the wide variety of flavours and take some home to enjoy later..Chocolatarium – Edinburgh, ScotlandThe Chocolatarium's hands-on chocolate-making adventure is the perfect experience for all chocolate lovers. Craft your own personalized Scottish-themed chocolates, and then venture to the tasting room to indulge in an array of chocolate delights from both Scottish and global chocolatiers. Explore unique flavors like haggis chocolate, chili chocolate, gin chocolate, and more, creating a one-of-a-kind souvenir to remember your experience..Chocolate and Whisky Tour at The Clydeside Distillery – Glasgow, ScotlandWhen in Glasgow, head to the Clydeside Distillery for an unforgettable whisky tasting experience with a sweet touch. Opened in 2017, the distillery brought distilling back into the heart of Glasgow, as the first dedicated single malt distillery in over 100 years. Enticing all senses during their Chocolate and Whisky Tour, their five Single Malt Whiskies are expertly paired with artisan chocolates handcrafted by Sugarsnap, a local chocolatier..Halen Mon – Anglesey, WalesDiscover Halen Mon's renowned sea salt with a guided 45-minute tour, followed by a delectable salt tasting; indulge in their signature sea salted fudge and chocolate bars, cherished by royalty such as William and Kate, distinguished figures like Barack Obama, and featured at royal weddings..The Chocolate House – Trehafod, WalesIndulge in artisanal chocolates at this chocolatier, located in Rhondda Heritage Park mining museum, offering workshops like Christmas Chocolate Workshops and Adults' Only Chocolate Workshops; plus, there's a Chocolate Birthday Party Option. 