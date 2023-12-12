IKAR Holdings is hosting a prestigious British - Saudi Arabia business conference in London

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Holdings, a London based, multi-tiered entrepreneurial group of companies, announced today to the global press, that it will host in February 2024 a prestigious British-Saudi Arabia Business Conference in London.



The British group has a strong business focus in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, exemplified by the establishment of IKAR Arabia Investment Group.



The group recognized huge business opportunities in Saudi Arabia across many sectors with a special focus on education, energy, e-mobility, construction and hospitality.



Recently the group decided to establish an online University in the Kingdom, which led also to the appointment of Saudi Prof. Lilac A. Al-Safadi, as the new President of IKAR’s education group, IKONIC Education Global.



The group furthermore is actively approaching the Saudi e-mobility market, by providing their own e-bikes and scooters as well as loading stations.



IKAR is also focusing on providing facility management services through its Joint Venture with Turkish TSP group, a leading facility management company in the region. Having furthermore two former CEO’s of leading global hotel groups in the Holding, IKAR is also prepared providing state of the art hotel management services in the country!



On top of the excellent products, services and investments - IKAR aims to provide in Saudi Arabia - the Holding has an outstanding leadership in place which is looking back to decades of experience in the regions. Most notably are to mention The former UK Ambassador to United Arab Emirates, Edward Oakden, who chairs IKAR Arabia, The former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Prof. Hassan Diab who chairs the Holdings education group, The former Prime Minister of Malta, Dr. Joseph Muscat, and The former deputy Minister of Tourism of Albania, Dr. Ornela Cuci, who are both serving as Deputy Chairs of the overall group.



“We are excited about the development of Saudi Arabia and the enormous business opportunities. In addition I see our group as a bridge between Saudi Arabia and the western World. That said we decided to host in February 2024 a prestigious British -Saudi Arabia Business conference in London, where we want to bring together business leaders, government officials and investors from both sides”, stated Mario Diel, Group Chairman and CEO, IKAR Holdings.



Sertan Ayçiçek, Group President, IKAR Holdings, added, ''Coming from an emerging region myself, I have witnessed in my home country Turkiye what is possible to achieve within a short period with a young population and an extraordinary entrepreneurial culture. I saw parallels in recent history of Saudi Arabia and i am impressed by their leadership and achievements. As a group with a modern and new entrepreneurial business approach, we are eager to provide investments, outstanding knowledge, experience, and products to benefit Saudi Arabia. I look forward to our exclusive event in February, where we will be moderating bilateral business opportunities between Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the wider Western world.''"





