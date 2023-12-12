Rubicon Organics Celebrates Double Triumph At 2023 KIND Magazine’S Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Rubicon Organics awarded two prestigious wins at the annual KIND Awards;



Awarded Cannabis Company of the Year , considered KIND's marquee award; Secured People's Choice Best Weed, voted by over 860 retail owners and budtenders nationwide.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”,“Rubicon”, or the“Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium cannabis, is pleased to announce it has won KIND Magazine's (“KIND”) Cannabis Company of the Year award and People's Choice for Best Weed award.

Cannabis Company of the Year

Rubicon Organics clinched the esteemed title of Cannabis Company of the Year, regarded as KIND's premier accolade. This recognition is bestowed upon the licensed producer that, in the eyes of the KIND editorial team, exemplifies the finest combination of personnel, purpose, and product throughout the year.

People's Choice Best Weed

The Company secured the People's Choice Best Weed award, a recognition determined by retail owners and budtenders represented nationwide. Budtenders, acknowledged as pivotal influencers in the industry, singled out Rubicon Organics for delivering best-in-class cannabis products.

Expressing her pride and gratitude for the accolades, Margaret Brodie, Interim CEO and CFO, remarked,“I am very proud to receive these important awards. This recognition is a testament to the outstanding work we are doing. Concluding 2023 with these accolades, coupled with our trajectory towards profitability and a robust financial position, brings positive tidings for both the present and the future. The Cannabis Company of the Year title reflects the strength of our team, brands, and quality products”.

Melanie Ramsey, Chief Commercial Officer, shared her excitement, stating,“Receiving both awards is a defining moment for our team. We are particularly honored to receive the People's Choice Best Weed award. Budtenders play a crucial role at the point of sale, and this award acknowledges these influential individuals who personally appreciate our product and confidently recommend it. This achievement follows earlier recognition this year, where two of our brands ranked among the top 3 most recommended by budtenders.”

Joshua Nagel, Founder and Chief Dream Officer for KIND, said“We are pleased to present two awards, the KIND Cannabis Company of the Year (people, product, purpose) and People's Choice Best Weed award, to Rubicon Organics. 867 cannabis retail owners and staff voted on the awards this year from across Canada. The largest turnout of its kind.”

Highlighting the significance of the People's Choice Best Weed award, Joshua Nagel stated“For People's Choice Best Weed, the most competitive award of the evening, voters could choose any brand in Canada. Simply BareTM Organic and 1964 Supply CoTM came out on top as the winners.”

Joshua Nagel continued, underscoring the exceptional qualities of Rubicon Organics, stating“Through all of the data we collected this year from events and surveys, Rubicon Organics proved again and again, they not only are producing some of the best and most consistent products in the country, they are one of the great success stories of the Canadian cannabis industry. Combine that with the people inside the organization, how they show up for the community at events and it's continued focus on quality and innovation, KIND is so very proud to award them with the KIND Cannabis Company of the Year.”

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply BareTM Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply CoTM, and its cannabis wellness brand WildflowerTM in addition to the Company's mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM and its premium concentrate brand Lab TheoryTM.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

