Genoplant Implements Enhanced Security Measures For Dividend Payouts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elevating Innovation: Bence Mátyás showcasing the future of cannabis at the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) in Bled, Slovenia. ?? #Genoplant #ICBC2023 #CannabisInnovation

Genoplant fortifies investor confidence through cutting-edge security protocols, setting a new standard for dividend payout integrity and financial security.

Genesis SFL (BSC:GEN111)

- Bence Mátyás, CEO and FounderLJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Genoplant , a leading innovator in micro-fluidics, is announcing a crucial update to its dividend distribution process. In an effort to fortify security and ensure fair dividend allocations, Genoplant is instituting a mandatory identification process for all Dividend Partners.Effective immediately, an extended timeframe is granted for those unable to furnish identification promptly- until the next payout. The form can be accessed at: . Timely completion is crucial for the efficient processing of dividend payouts from Genoplant product sales, aligning with our enhanced security protocols. This new measure is in response to the increasing prevalence of trading bots across various Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) platforms. By mandating the declaration post dividends from physical product sales, Genoplant aims to enhance the integrity of its dividend distribution system, safeguarding the interests of legitimate Dividend Partners.Note: Each cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) platform with which we have engaged mandates a thorough identification process to mitigate potential involvement in criminal activities. In order to comply with future requests from authorities, disclosure of holder information may be necessary. It is important to emphasize that we treat personal information with utmost confidentiality, sharing it with third parties only as stipulated by the national police department, tax agency, or relevant authorities involved in criminal investigations.We appreciate your cooperation and commitment to maintaining the integrity of our dividend distribution system. For any inquiries or assistance regarding the identification process, please reach out to ....Thank you for your understanding.

Mátyás Bence György

Genesis SFL

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Introducing Genoplant