IDC Completes Directional Oil Well For Basra Oil Company

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has accomplished the drilling of the directional oil well MJ-159 in collaboration with Halliburton , as part of the project to drill 42 oil wells in the Majnoon Oilfield for Basra Oil Company (BOC) .

Mr. Muhannad Maki Tarash, the Director of the First Operations Department at the company, stated that the drilling operations were carried out using the modern 2000-horsepower IDC-56 drilling rig.

The drilling followed a directional approach at a 38-degree angle, reaching a depth of 3310 meters. The well drilling, completed in a record-breaking 35 days, is considered highly efficient, according to the Ministry of Oil.

IDC also completed drilling the longest horizontal section of an oil well, within the Tanuma reservoir at East Baghdad, with a length of 2826 meters and a depth of 5449 metres.



(Source: Ministry of Oil)