Georges Missy Joins Prepay Nation As Director Of Accounts & Partnerships, Middle East

Dubai: Recognized for leading the way in cross-border transfers, Prepay Nation, a major player in the global B2B prepaid products marketplace, has announced, the newest addition to its team at the Dubai office, Georges Missy, who joins as the Director of Accounts & Partnerships, Middle East. With a robust background spanning over 12 years in the fintech and payments industry, Georges brings a wealth of experience in sales, product management, and strategic business development.

In his new role, Georges will drive Prepay Nation's expansion efforts across the Middle East, leveraging his expertise in payments, cross-border solutions, and value-added services (VAS) with telecom operators. His in-depth knowledge of the fintech, telecommunications and gift card domains, coupled with his proven track record in account management, product management, and market analysis, positions him as a key asset for Prepay Nation's growth in the region.

Georges Missy expressed his excitement about joining Prepay Nation, saying,“I am thrilled to join Prepay Nation during this crucial phase of accelerated business activities across the Middle East. With a commitment to achieving innovation in cross-border solutions, I look forward to being a part of the dynamic and growing team working towards advancing initiatives that cultivate a financial ecosystem that's inclusive and open to all.”

Throughout his career, Georges has achieved remarkable success, earning accolades such as“Employee of the Year in Sales and Account Management” and receiving the“Pricing System Award” for enhancing customer satisfaction. Notable achievements include closing partnerships with industry giants like MasterCard, Binance, Ooredoo Group, and Geidea. Prior to joining Prepay Nation, Georges held key positions as Head of Business Development, General Manager, and Sales Director where he demonstrated his strategic vision and leadership skills.

Prepay Nation welcomes Georges Missy to its growing family and looks forward to leveraging his expertise to further enhance its footprint in the Middle East.

About Prepay Nation:

Prepay Nation is a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace that facilitates the purchase of domestic and cross-border transactions of airtime, data, bundles, e-gift cards and utility payments, with an operational presence in 150+ countries, with over 600+ mobile operator partnerships across 350,000+ retail locations.