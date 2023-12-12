Saudi Hospitals Recognized As Baby-Friendly By UNICEF And WHO

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Riyadh

Saudi Health achieved early December the approval of four of its affiliated hospitals as“Baby-friendly hospitals” designated by WHO and UNICEF. These include AlJouf Maternity Hospital (north), Dharma General Hospital (Center), Hotat Bani Tamim Hospital (Center), and Erwa Health Center in Medina (West), which received this certificate after passing necessary assessments.

Saudi Health confirmed that the trend towards Baby-Friendly Hospitals aims to promote awareness about the importance of breastfeeding by holding workshops, distributing leaflets, and educational videos, to motivate health sector workers and society in general to reduce the use of breast milk substitutes.

The criteria for the accreditation, launched by WHO and UNICEF in 1991, include compliance with the International Code of Marketing of breast milk substitutes, monitoring infant feeding times, in addition to discussing the importance of breastfeeding with pregnant women and their families, facilitating mother-newborn contact, and supporting mothers to continue breastfeeding.

-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="baby friendly" src="#" alt="baby friendly" width="620" data-bit="iit" />