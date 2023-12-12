Zerofat Celebrates Grand Opening At Dubai Marina, Offering Unparalleled Dining Experience

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} Experience a contemporary fusion of healthy indulgence with a scenic view. -p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="651" height="216" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, U.A.E- Zerofat, the revolutionary dining destination, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at Dubai Marina, the only branch that serves a unique dining experience with stunning outdoor terrace views. The latest addition to Dubai's vibrant culinary scene, Zero Fat is making waves as the city's go-to destination for health-conscious dining and socialising in style.

Overlooking the glistening waters and cityscape views of the Dubai Marina that accompany the unique dining experience, Zero Fat creates an aura of positive vibes while providing a well-balanced diet that promotes healthy eating habits. Whether scouting for healthy dining options after a morning jog, working remotely or simply planning to enjoy a nutritious meal, Zero Fat's chic ambience and refreshing meals create a comfortable setting that caters to everyone's requirements. Fitted with charging outlets and plush furniture, diners can immerse themselves in the cosy intimacy of the dining spot, ideal for unwinding with friends, brainstorming with your work team or cracking on with your studies.

With sleek interiors offering a minimalistic feel and an inviting ambience, the chic restaurant in Dubai Marina is the first branch to introduce a brand-new menu that redefines healthy eating. Among the standout dishes is the Eggs Benedict, which includes perfectly poached organic eggs on English muffins topped with hollandaise. The menu also features the Texas Twist Salad, a wholesome combination of fresh baby spinach, soft corn fingers, avocado, and feta cheese topped with pomegranate seeds, homemade Texas sauce, cherry tomatoes, and black olives that add a kick to your meal.

Tuck into the Lemon Shrimp Tacos that take centre stage among the appetisers, featuring succulent shrimp tossed into a crunchy taco shell and coated with generous amounts of guacamole, mixed beans, and zesty chipotle sauce. For those seeking a protein-packed option, savour the delectable Fajita Sandwich, which plates tender marinated roasted chicken, creamy avocado, sweet corn, and roasted veggies, served with a side of baked fries and a zesty chipotle dip.

Need a cheat meal but don't want to stray too far from your healthy routine? Indulge in the guilt-free pleasure of the Chicken Truffle Pizza, a delightful creation with a healthy dough, rich mushroom paste, luxurious truffle shavings, and a trio of cheeses. Cap off your dining experience with the signature Pistachio Brownie Slice, a handcrafted delight crafted with pure pistachio paste and a delicate brownie base, served with a scoop of rich vanilla ice cream.

The highlight of Zero Fat's menu is the Pro-Diet plan, allowing diners to tailor their macros to align with dietary lifestyles such as Keto, Atkins, Vegetarian, or Vegan. It's a personalised journey dedicated to your wellness, served with a side of culinary innovation.

“We are thrilled to introduce Zero Fat to the vibrant community of Dubai Marina. Our unique concept, coupled with the breathtaking outdoor and terrace views, creates an exceptional environment for guests to enjoy a comfortable and lively dining experience,” said the spokesperson of Zero Fat.

The grand opening promises an evening of delightful culinary innovations as Zero Fat welcomes guests to enjoy its menu, indulge in healthy eating, and immerse themselves in the perfect lifestyle ambience.

About Zerofat:

Zerofat makes Sure all the cuisines being prepared and served to you is fresh and made with dedication. We value healthy eating and lifestyle without compromising the taste of the food.

Indulge with our wide-range selection of dishes with zero-guilt in mind. ZEROFAT's central mission and vision extend beyond delivering delectable and flavourful premium dishes to its esteemed clientele. Our overarching goal is to champion good health, aiming to position ourselves as industry leaders in providing unparalleled support to individuals aspiring to embrace a healthier lifestyle without compromising on quality, taste, or convenience. The true measure of ZEROFAT's success lies in the transformative impact it brings to each customer's quality of life.