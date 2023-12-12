Jordanian Border Guard Killed In Clash With Smugglers At Border With Syria

(MENAFN- IANS) Amman, Dec 13 (IANS) A Jordanian border guard was killed and another wounded in an armed clash with smugglers along the Syria-Jordan border, the media reported.

The smugglers were intercepted while trying to transport a substantial quantity of narcotics from Syria into Jordan by exploiting the poor visibility in thick fog, the state-run Petra news agency quoted a source from the Jordanian Armed Forces as saying on Tuesday.

Several smugglers were killed during the clash, and the rest fled to Syrian territory, according to the source as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

