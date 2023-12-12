UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – The UN General Assembly, yesterday afternoon, adopted a resolution, demanding an“immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

Member states voted down two amendments, making specific reference to“extremist group Hamas,” with 153 supporting the draft resolution, 10 against and 23 countries abstaining.

The resolution demands an“immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and“ensuring humanitarian access.”

Yesterday's session was a continuation of the tenth Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly, that last met on Oct 26, amid the present crisis in Gaza, during which, it adopted a resolution on the crisis, calling for an“immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.”

The UN General Assembly has 193 member states. A two-thirds majority is required for the adoption of a resolution.

In his statement delivered at the special session, UN General Assembly President, Dennis Francis, underscored the urgency to bring to an end the suffering of innocent civilians.

He reiterated the demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

“We have one singular priority – only one – to save lives,” he stressed.“Stop this violence now.”

Francis said, the world is witnessing an“unprecedented collapse” of a humanitarian system,“in real time.” The UN must bring an immediate end to the suffering of civilians, he insisted.

It is high time for an“immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” he said.– NNN-XINHUA

