Finland Temporarily Reopens Two Border Crossings With Russia

(MENAFN- IANS) Helsinki, Dec 13 (IANS) The government of Finland has decided to reopen two land crossings on its border with Russia.

On November 30, Helsinki temporarily closed all its eastern border crossings for two weeks. The closure will expire this Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, Finland will reopen the crossing points at Vaalimaa in the south-east and at Niirala further north. The two border crossings will also accept applications for international protection. Both crossing points will remain open until January 14, 2024. All other land crossings will remain closed.

The government said on Tuesday in a press statement that it would close the entire eastern border again if "instrumentalised migration" at the eastern border continues.

