Wuxi Vaccines Wins Second Consecutive Best Vaccine CMO Award At AVEA 2023

The AVEA 2023 event was to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of vaccine and supply chain experts, organizations, and cutting-edge technologies in Asia, with ultimate award winners determined through voting by industry experts, professionals, and stakeholders in the

vaccine community . WuXi Vaccines stood out among the nominees for its commitment to advancing global vaccine accessibility, especially in low and middle-income countries.

Mr. Jian Dong, CEO of WuXi Vaccines , commented, "We are deeply honored to receive the 'Best Vaccine CMO Award of the Year' for the second year. This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to WuXi Vaccines' unwavering dedication to furthering global health initiatives by providing end-to-end solutions that enable our partners to bring vital vaccine products to the market more efficiently."

Notably, WuXi Vaccines has played a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19 by manufacturing of hundreds of millions doses of COVID-19 vaccine, enabling our client to supply the vaccine to over 180 countries. Recently, its first standalone vaccines CDMO site in Suzhou, China, has launched and successfully passed an on-site GMP audit by a global vaccine leader, which will accelerate global clients' project timelines by providing high-quality end-to-end services for diversified vaccines. Its Dundalk facility in Ireland has reached significant milestones, including the initiation of Tech Transfer (TT), and has made substantial progress in commissioning qualification and validation (CQV) activities. The QC potency lab at the facility became operational in July 2020 and received the GMP certificate from the Ireland Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) in July 2022.

WuXi Vaccines is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that focuses on vaccine development and manufacturing. It provides world-class, integrated development and manufacturing platforms to expedite partners' vaccines to the clinical stage and the market, regardless of the vaccine modality (i.e., recombinant protein, viral, viral vectored, VLP, OMV, nucleic acid, conjugated vaccines). With its technical expertise, broad regulatory knowledge, premium quality system, advanced CMC development capabilities, multiple production platforms (cell culture, viral, microbial, polysaccharide and protein conjugation), and extensive GMP manufacturing capacities, WuXi Vaccines provides an end-to-end service – from vaccine discovery and development to large-scale commercial production and distribution. The company can enable global clients to deliver critical vaccines anywhere in the world, making it an essential partner in protecting public health.

