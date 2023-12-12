(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The switched reluctance motor market is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 1039.1 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033 NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global switched reluctance motor market size is likely to be valued at US$ 564.1 million in 2023. The increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective motors driving market growth. The market is estimated to garner US$ 1039.1 million by 2033, recording a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033

The increasing demand for high-speed motors from different industry verticals such as automobiles and construction is expected to drive market growth. Increasing focus on energy efficiency, stringent environmental regulations, and the need for improved motor performance across various industries, to boost the market demand. Request Sample Report: Empower Your Industry Understanding with Invaluable Insights! Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing standards and policies that encourage the use of energy-efficient motors, which benefit the switched reluctance motors market. Increasingly stringent energy efficiency regulations and environmental concerns drive the adoption of switched reluctance motors in industries to meet sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint. Increasing technological advancements in motor control systems and the use of advanced control algorithms, power electronics, and digital control systems have significantly improved the performance of switched reluctance motors North America is a significant market for switched reluctance motors. The region has a strong presence in the automotive and industrial sectors, which are key industries driving the demand for switched reluctance motors. European countries are implementing stringent regulations regarding vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency, which propel the demand for energy-efficient motor solutions like switched reluctance motors. The presence of major automotive manufacturers and industrial automation companies in Europe further drives the market growth. Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, the switched reluctance motors market demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.8%

Based on product type, the double-phase segment accounts for a CAGR of 6.2%

By application, the hybrid/electric vehicles segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

North America to emerge as a promising switched reluctance motors market, capturing a CAGR of 6.2%

The switched reluctance motors industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 236.3 million by 2033 South Asia and the Pacific to be an opportunistic switched reluctance motors market, expected to capture a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. “The recent market research study, demonstrate promising advancements in efficiency and reliability within various industrial applications. Our findings underscore their potential to disrupt the market landscape by offering cost-effective solutions with robust performance characteristics, positioning them as a key player in the evolving landscape of electric motor technologies” - Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc. Scope Of Report

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033 Market Value in 2023 US$ 564.1 million Market Value in 2033 US$ 1039.1 million Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered

Product Type

Application Region Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East & Africa Key Countries Profiled

United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel Rest of MEA Key Companies Profiled

Infineon Technologies AG

Nidec SR Drives Ltd.

E. KRETZSCHMAR

Domel, d.o.o.

MACCON

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Ramco Electric Motors

Regal Beloit Corporation

Turnide Advanced Electric Machines (AEM)

Competitive Landscape

The global switched reluctance motors market is fragmented with the presence of several large and medium-scale players. The leading players in the switched reluctance motors market are investing in strategic agreements in order to capture market share.



Regal Beloit, a leading manufacturer of electric motors and controls, has been involved in the development of switched reluctance motors for various industries. The company has focused on improving motor performance, efficiency, and reliability through advanced design techniques and optimized control algorithms. Regal Beloit offers a range of switched reluctance motors for industrial applications such as pumps, fans, and compressors. AMETEK, a leading manufacturer of precision motion control solutions, has made advancements in the development of switched reluctance motors. The company has focused on enhancing the performance, reliability, and efficiency of SRMs for industrial automation applications. They have introduced innovative designs, improved control algorithms, and integrated motor control solutions to meet the demanding requirements of industrial automation systems.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global switched reluctance motors market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the switched reluctance motors market, the market is segmented based on product type and application across six major regions.

Key Segments Profiled in the Switched Reluctance Motors Market Survey

By Product Type:



Single Phase

Double Phase

Triple Phase Multi-Phase

By Application:



Electromechanical brake system

Fuel Pump

Electric Power Steering

Hybrid/ Electric Vehicles

Vacuum Blowers Other

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East & Africa



