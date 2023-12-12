Swimright Academy's 2024 Miami Water Safety Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SwimRight continues 2024 initiative on water safety education with community and schools in Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The SwimRight team is excited to announce that they are continuing their activities in 2024, focusing on educating the community about water safety. This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with local educational institutions and school districts. The focus is on promoting holistic development for children and ensuring their safety in aquatic environments.Established in 2005 by Olympic Champion Lenny Krayzelburg , the institution has been at the forefront of educating about the importance of being safe around water bodies. Building on its heritage, the organization is enhancing its outreach by collaborating with educational entities, spreading awareness about the benefits of swimming and its potential developmental impacts on children.In Florida, the risk of drowning, particularly among young ones, is a concern. The joint efforts of SwimRight Academy , along with schools and educational groups, are aimed at informing parents and guardians about the importance of aquatic safety. This collaborative approach is vital in empowering the community to make safe decisions regarding water activities.Given the significance of aquatic safety, parents are encouraged to ensure their children are skilled in water navigation. SwimRight Academy offers a no-cost assessment of children's safety skills, a critical step in preventing accidents and imparting crucial survival skills.Lenny Krayzelburg's commitment to this cause amplifies the impact of these efforts.For additional information or to schedule a free assessment, please visit our website.To arrange a safety evaluation, click here:Educational institutions wishing to join the awareness initiative can contact us for more details.

