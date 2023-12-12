EU Commission Removes Jordan From High-Risk Countries List

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- Jordan has been removed from the European Commission's list of high-risk countries, the commission announced on Tuesday."The EU Commission removed Jordan from the list of High Risk Third Countries and acknowledged all its efforts to counter money laundering and terrorism financing," the EU Commission's mission in Amman said in a post on X."Protecting the financial system is key to development and stability. Well done!" the commission added.