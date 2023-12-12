Army Chief Visits Officer Injured In Clashes With Smugglers At Northern Borders

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti, visited officer Salem Muften Salem, who was injured at daybreak today following an armed clash between border guard officers and hundreds of smugglers on the Kingdom's northern border.Hneiti checked on the injured health condition, who was listed in a fair state, and emphasized the need for all forms of health and treatment care to be provided to him, wishing him a speedy recovery."The injured officer was transferred to Al-Hussein Medical City to follow up on the necessary medical care for him," said the Director General of the Royal Medical Services, "after first aid was provided to him at Al-Ruwaished Public Hospital."The clash occurred on Jordan's northern borders, where border guard officers applied the rules of engagement to scores of smugglers who attempted to enter the border unlawfully and returned fire in kind.