JAF's Will, Determination Won't Be Shaken By Nuaimi's Martyrdom, Says Army Chief

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Yousef Hneiti, reaffirmed that the Border Guard Forces are given top priority by the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces Arabic Army (JAF) to uphold national security and stop the entry of illegal drugs and other materials into Jordanian territory.During his visit to the 6th Royal Border Guard Battalion Command in the Kingdom's northern military zone on Tuesday, Hneiti stressed the need to strike with an iron fist and to be alert for anyone attempting to jeopardize the country's border security.The commander of the zone briefed Maj. Gen. Hneiti on the efforts of the zone's officers, considering the difficult terrain and weather, to maintain homeland security across the area of jurisdiction in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Department and the military security apparatus."The martyr officer, Iyad Nuaimi, joined JAF's martyrs by giving his life to protect and defend the country. He will always be remembered by his fellow Jordanians and by all those who feel that the country is worth sacrificing our lives to protect and stabilize," Hneiti underlined.He emphasized that the sacrifice of Nuaimi will not weaken the military forces' resolve and determination but will rather boost their dedication to continue forward in defending the motherland and its capabilities.Early Tuesday, a Jordanian border guard was killed and another was wounded in a clash with smugglers along the Syria-Jordan border, a military source reported.The incident, marked by reduced visibility due to dense fog, involved a major shootout with tens of smugglers. The smugglers, attempting to exploit the foggy conditions, were intercepted while transporting a substantial quantity of narcotics from Syria into Jordan. During the exchange, Officer Iyad Abdel Hamid Naimi of the Border Guard forces was fatally shot. Another officer, Salem Muften Salem, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.