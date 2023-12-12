Head Of State Meets With Speaker Of U.S. House Of Representatives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met for the first time with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the U.S. Congress for powerful efforts in the protection of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Since the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, the U.S. Congress has been providing our country with significant assistance that allows us to effectively counter the aggressor. The bipartisan and bicameral support of the Congress is a very important factor, and we highly appreciate it,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President of Ukraine was touched to see a reproduction of the Ukrainian Ostroh Bible in the Speaker's office.

Zelensky told Johnson about the achievements of Ukrainian defenders, namely the liberation of 50% of Ukraine's territories occupied by Russia, victories of Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea, and Ukraine's great efforts to implement reforms and resume economic self-sufficiency in the future.

In this regard, the Head of State emphasized the importance of continued U.S. support and additional appropriations to help Ukraine in 2024.

President Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is using U.S. military and financial aid with utmost responsibility. The Verkhovna Rada has a respective commission that monitors the use of military aid. Additionally, Ukraine continues cooperation with the representatives of American institutions responsible for providing assistance.

The Head of State noted that, even in the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine continues to implement the reforms required to start negotiations on EU membership.