U.S. President Announces Additional $200M In Drawdown Funds For Ukraine

The relevant statement was made by United States President Joseph Biden during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, an Ukrinform correspondent reports from Washington.

President Biden mentioned that he had just signed a decree for the U.S. Department of Defense to allocate $200 million in drawdown funds for Ukraine.

In addition, Biden emphasized the need for the U.S. Congress to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine, as the county continues to fight against Russian armed aggression.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is paying a working visit to Washington. On Tuesday, the Head of State met with the representatives of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives.

Photo: Yaroslav Dovhopol