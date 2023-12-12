Ukraine's Dependence On External Aid Gradually Reducing Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's dependence on external assistance is gradually reducing, and this process needs to be accelerated.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with United States President Joseph Biden, an Ukrinform correspondent reports from Washington.

At the beginning of the meeting at the White House, the President of Ukraine noted that the country is moving in the right direction, and he would like to speak to President Biden about how this movement can be intensified.

Among other things, President Zelensky emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses in order to deprive Russia of air superiority and disrupt the enemy's offensive operations.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the United States, the American people and American defense companies providing powerful weapons to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader mentioned that, during a previous meeting, Ukraine and the United States reached an agreement on joint arms production. Zelensky expressed confidence that the two countries would do so, and today the two leaders will discuss how to accelerate these efforts.

In addition, the President of Ukraine stressed the need to speed up the seizure of Russian frozen assets, totaling more than $300 billion.

Zelensky also mentioned he would like to discuss Ukraine's reforms on its path towards EU membership with Biden. The Ukrainian leader pointed out that the country had achieved success in that regard, which is important.