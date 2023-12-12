Ukrainian Guerillas Troll Russian Army Bosses By Posting Photos From Inside Military Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian guerillas managed to sneak into the base of Russia's 56th Guards Assault Regiment in temporarily occupied Feodosia, Crimea.

This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement operating in temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrinform reports.

"Our agent has collected data on the unit's personnel, heavy equipment, and weaponry. The Mi-8 helicopters used to evacuate the wounded are worth noting," the report says.

Citing their sources, guerillas says the regiment suffered heavy losses in intense fighting, including due to poorly planned assault missions.

In occupiedn Tatars oppressed most - ombudsman

"The command replenishes losses at the expense of convicts, which strongly undermines the morale in the unit, causing discontent, first of all, among lower-level commanders on the ground,” the report reads.

All gathered intelligence will be forwarded to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, partisans stress.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Ukrainian guerillas in occupied Crimea exposed the location of a military equipment cluster in Feodosia.