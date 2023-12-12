Papé Group: Ditch Witch West Acquires Ditch Witch Of Alaska And Ditch Witch Of Hawaii

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Papé-owned, Ditch Witch West recently acquired Ditch Witch of Alaska and Ditch Witch of Hawaii. The acquisitions took effect December 8, 2023. No additional details of these acquisitions will be released. Former Ditch Witch of Alaska and Ditch Witch of Hawaii customers will gain access to Papé's extensive selection of directional drills, trenchers, vacuum excavators, and more drilling and excavation equipment.





"We look forward to serving Ditch Witch customers in Alaska and Hawaii by providing unparalleled customer service and a full line of equipment for digging and excavation," said Steve Jergentz, Senior Vice President of Ditch Witch West. "We are excited to build strong relationships in these communities, exceed customer expectations, and be a continued part of their success."

These acquisitions will expand Ditch Witch West's footprint to serve customers throughout the West. They will provide customers with the support and resources of Ditch Witch West's extensive network of stores and team members. The Alaska store is located at 1800 W 47th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99517. The Hawaii location will be inside Papé Material Handling's Honolulu store at 1250 Mikole St, Honolulu, HI 96819. These additions join the Ditch Witch West network which includes 11 other locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, and Montana.

With 85 years of experience, Papé is a fourth-generation, family-owned and led business with a long tradition of success in the equipment business. As part of the Papé Group, Ditch Witch West prides itself on providing a wide selection of versatile equipment for trenching, drilling, boring, and other excavation operations.

