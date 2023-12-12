Tridentcare To Grow And Enhance Its Laboratory Services Business With The Addition Of A Seasoned Diagnostic Operator

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SPARKS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / TridentCare is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Tomlinson, MBA, CRA, FAHRA to the organization and its executive team. Chris recently assumed the role of Senior Vice President, Laboratory Operations and oversees the entire TridentCare Laboratory Network. His focus is on enhancing workflows, unifying TridentCare's national lab network and growing both the primary customer segments (skilled nursing facilities) and commercial, governmental, and home-based lab programs. Chris says, "I am thrilled to join a company with the foresight to meet their customers 'where they are'. This direction is where healthcare is evolving and as a lab and imaging leader, I can think of no better role for my background. I am excited to partner with a great group of leaders and further develop the next generation of healthcare services."

Chris has an extensive background in Radiology/Imaging & Clinical Lab/Pathology Services with over 20+ years of professional success. CEO Dan Buning indicates, "As a member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), Chris's background in Radiology/Imaging is an added bonus; he will be able to lend his nationally recognized imaging expertise to TridentCare's national portable imaging business where needed. Offering reliable, accurate, and timely lab service to both our core and new customer segments is a critical part of our company's future."

Prior to joining TridentCare, Chris was the Enterprise Vice President at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia where he oversaw the Clinical Lab/Pathology and Radiology/Imaging Services lines for eighteen (18) hospitals and clinics and became the first enterprise leader for the health system. As the Enterprise Vice President, Chris's mandate was to organize, group, and consolidate service lines, standardizing lab and imaging across the different hospitals and partnership models. A huge undertaking with over 11M lab tests and more than 2M imaging studies per year.

Before his time with Jefferson Health, Chris spent fifteen (15) years at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he led the radiology/imaging enterprise and launched a number of imaging joint ventures with other hospitals. Prior to that, Chris spent time at Arthur Andersen's Business Consulting division where he focused on healthcare, and other offerings.

"Chris brings an enormous amount of insight and operational lab expertise that we know will complement and enhance our current infrastructure and national footprint," says TridentCare COO Jeff Hooper. "Chris will help us accelerate our growth into non-traditional market segments for laboratory where we believe we are in a position to be one of the only national players in portable laboratory services."

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the Country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide imaging, phlebotomy, laboratory, oxygen, and vascular services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Contact Information:

Deborah Shelton

[email protected]

SOURCE: TridentCare