Hillside Park 5: Where Elegance Meets Elevated Living In El Paso's Mission Ridge

EL PASO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Hakes Brothers Homes proudly unveils Hillside Park 5, an exquisite neighborhood set against the backdrop of Mission Ridge, marking a new pinnacle of luxury living in the vibrant landscape of El Paso.

This esteemed community is now open for those seeking an extraordinary lifestyle in a setting that epitomizes modern sophistication.

Nestled within the coveted Mission Ridge area, Hillside Park 5 emerges as the latest testament to Hakes Brothers Homes' unwavering commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship and innovation in home design.

Boasting scenic vistas, top-notch amenities, and meticulous attention to detail, this neighborhood is poised to redefine the standard of upscale living in El Paso. "Our team is excited to present Hillside Park 5 as one of the most desirable communities in Mission Ridge and all of East El Paso," stated Ty Taylor, Director of Sales and Marketing (Rio Division) at Hakes Brothers. "This neighborhood embodies our dedication to creating homes that seamlessly blend elegance and functionality, catering to the discerning tastes of our esteemed homeowners."

Hillside Park 5 offers an exclusive selection of homes thoughtfully designed to complement the picturesque surroundings while ensuring supreme comfort and style. Residents will revel in this sought-after locale's tranquility while conveniently situated near esteemed schools, recreational facilities, shopping, and major transportation arteries.

Prospective homeowners can anticipate innovative floor plans, superior construction quality, and customizable features that mirror Hakes Brothers Homes' legacy of excellence crafting dream residences.

For those eager to claim their place in this sophisticated enclave, please contact:

(915) 295-3100

[email protected]

With limited availability, now is the prime opportunity to embrace the elevated lifestyle and secure a spot in this premier Mission Ridge community.

Discover more about Hillside Park 5 and Hakes Brothers Homes by visiting:

About Hakes Brothers Homes:

Hakes Brothers Homes is a distinguished homebuilder renowned for crafting exceptional residences across the Southwest. With a steadfast commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and superior customer service, Hakes Brothers Homes consistently exceeds expectations, creating communities that redefine modern living.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

[email protected]

Contact Information

Christopher Ashley

VP Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

980-225-3948

SOURCE: Hakes Brothers