SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Orkid, the visionary Generative AI SaaS solution provider that helps organizations access and profit from information, today unveiled Multimodal Intelligent Document Processing (MIDP), a groundbreaking product that is set to reshape the industry and the way organizations access and profit from the corporate memory.

In an era where data diversity is the norm, effectively accessing and deriving value from various information formats has become paramount to stay ahead of the competition. At the heart of Orkid's cutting-edge offering lies MIDP.

Unlike traditional Intelligent Document Processing solutions, MIDP enables organizations to seamlessly digest and comprehend data across a spectrum of formats - from (hand)-written text to images, audio, and video. Orkid's MIDP spans 96 languages, encompassing the linguistic complexities of Vietnamese, Thai and Arabic, as well as languages based on the Latin alphabet. This ensures that language and format barriers are dissolved, enabling businesses to harness data from across the globe.

"Orkid's introduction of Multimodal Intelligent Document Processing (MIDP) marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI applied to document classification, information extraction and access," said Steve Watts Orkid's COO. "This revolution takes us one step further in our mission to enable organizations to exploit and profit from their data, regardless of format and language."

Orkid's MIDP is the foundation, enabling superior document classification and information extraction. Atop MIDP, Orkid is planning to offer sophisticated search engines and robust data analytics, all fueled by state-of-the-art Generative AI. This seamless synergy equips enterprises with real-time insights, enabling informed decision-making that transcends the limitations of traditional data processing methods.

As Orkid redefines the industry landscape with the introduction of MIDP, it propels businesses toward a new era of universal information access, promising unprecedented growth and success through data-driven insights.

About Orkid:

Orkid is a visionary Generative A.I. software vendor. We build AI-powered hyper-automation solutions and models to help organizations access and profit from multimodal information. Our solutions help enterprises unlock value, unlock returns, and unlock 'better'.

