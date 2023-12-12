Lang Lang International Music Foundation Announcement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Royal Variety Performance

Lang Lang Piano Lab

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation announces Lucy as an International Ambassador & shares a moment from their ITV Royal Variety Performance rehearsal

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lucy, the extraordinary pianist and winner of Channel 4's The Piano 2023, has been selected as an International Ambassador of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation . Lucy joins a host of exceptional homegrown talent, including Jools Holland, Sting, Guy Chambers, and Karim Kamar to be strong, active advocates of music education access for all of today's youth.Lucy and Lang Lang's special bond began on Ch4's The Piano and continued at Windsor Castle where they both appeared at the Coronation Concert playing in front of 18 million people. Their incredible connection reignited recently, during an impromptu moment at The Royal Albert Hall whilst filming for ITV's Royal Variety (airing Sunday, December 17 at 8 pm). A beautiful moment between the two of them was captured during some rehearsal downtime and can be seen for the first time today: WATCH HEREThe work of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation Ambassadors will continue to raise awareness of the UK's music education shortfall and help to bridge the gap in funding. The foundation has already installed state-of-the-art Piano Labs in selected primary schools across the capital and teamed up with Child Bereavement UK to seek out areas where the power of music can have a significant impact on a child's well-being. Initiatives delivered include music workshops, uplifting seminars, and special concerts tailored to their needs.The incredibly talented Lucy stole the nation's hearts when she won Channel 4's The Piano at just 13 years old, having performed on a keyboard at Leeds Train Station. Lucy is completely blind and has a chromosome 16 duplication, which is a rare condition affecting mental health with autism traits and affecting overall communication, yet Lucy's performance stopped people in their tracks and left bystanders in tears as she played her beautiful rendition of Chopin. Since then, the young pianist's skyward trajectory has known no limits.Lang Lang said about the foundation's newest ambassador“I am truly delighted to officially welcome Lucy as a Lang Lang International Music Foundation Ambassador. Ever since we met earlier this year, Lucy has continued to inspire me through her incredible gift and passion for the piano, and I am honoured to be a part of her journey."2023 has also seen Lucy play at the Royal Albert Hall for Classic FM live. Her performance travelled the world over, gaining an astounding 10m views in just over a month and in 2024 she will release her very own album of therapy.Lucy's fairytale all began at the age of five when she started playing Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star on a children's book with a piano on it. She moved on to composing music in her head while sitting on the sofa, inspiring the family to upgrade her keyboard. Lucy then discovered that she was able to play back music after listening to it just once.Lucy has touched the nation's hearts with her journey so far and inspired families across the UK with her love of the piano and her ability to communicate through the power of music. Her exceptional story and talent make her the perfect fit to endorse and grow the great work of Lang Lang International Music Foundation into 2024 and beyond.Lang Lang/Lucy Press ShotNotes to EditorsLang Lang International Music Foundation Keys Of Inspiration (Overview)Our flagship program is called Keys Of Inspiration, which is a music education program designed to redefine what music education looks like in underfunded schools. Keys of Inspiration addresses the lack of equitable access to music education, which is an essential element of childhood development. On a national and global scale, there is a significant deficit in music learning opportunities in state schools - particularly in socio-economically disadvantaged communities. The disproportionate distribution of funding and access to music learning creates a gap in the education system that leaves students behind. Keys of Inspiration's core value - inclusivity - prevents students from being overlooked or under-served by guaranteeing that all children will have consistent access to music education in the piano lab.The program provides selected schools with state-of-the-art piano labs, curriculum, and materials to create a sustainable, sequential music education program. KOI encourages piano performance at all levels as a means of social development for youth by providing students with a safe creative outlet in school. We are cultivating a worldwide musical network, spanning school systems and connecting education leaders, administrators, and teachers all dedicated to making music education more accessible for students. More Information HERECharities we work withWe seek out areas where the power of music can have a significant impact on a child's well-being. With the Lang Lang Foundation's motto "Music Heals," we have identified areas such as child bereavement and hospice care as areas where our work can make a difference. We then partner with local charities that align with our values and have the potential to reach a large audience. Our initiatives include music workshops, uplifting seminars, and special concerts tailored to their needs. These events bring together a diverse group of artists, musicians, and music industry influencers to share their talents and inspire the next generation. Through these experiences, we aim to bring joy and positivity to those who need it the most.

